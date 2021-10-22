Home » R&B News » Halle Berry Once Told X-Men Director To Kiss Her ‘Black A**’

Halle Berry Once Told X-Men Director To Kiss Her ‘Black A**’

Halle Berry once told X-Men director Bryan Singer to kiss her "black ass." According to Page Six, co-star Alan Cumming wrote in his upcoming book, “Baggage: Tales from a Fully Packed Life," Berry, Cummings and the rest of the cast staged an intervention for Singer, who was using painkillers at the time.

 Singer responded to the intervention by telling the cast, “You people … are full of f–king s–t!," and added that “none of us had ever made a decent film” and “were lucky to be working with him." Halle responded, “I’ve heard enough. You can kiss my black a**.”

