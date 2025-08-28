Halsey Announces ‘Back To Badlands Tour’ Dates

On Thursday (August 28), Halsey announced that she will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of her debut album with the Back to Badlands North American club tour this fall. Only one week after concluding her For My Last Trick arena tour, the singer is opting for more intimate venues on this 13-date run. The tour kicks off with “a very special show” on October 14 at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Forever Cemetery, making stops in major music markets like Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, Toronto, and New York, before concluding on January 17 in Detroit, followed by dates in Europe and Australia in early 2026. The announcement coincides with the release of Badlands: Anthology, a reissue featuring unreleased demos and rare recordings. “I can’t believe it’s been 10 years,” Halsey said in a statement. “Badlands remains the most exciting musical journey of my life. I have so many unbelievable things planned to celebrate the album that changed my life. This is just the beginning.” (Rolling Stone)