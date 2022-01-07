Home » R&B News » Halsey Says Bad Bunny Collaboration ‘Has Been Discussed’

Halsey Says Bad Bunny Collaboration ‘Has Been Discussed’

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

While replying to a fan online, Halsey confirmed that there has been a discussion about a collaboration with Bad Bunny.

The revelation came about after Halsey wrote that her Spanish-speaking skills have improved, which prompted a fan to request a song with Bad Bunny. That’s when she wrote: “Honestly? It has been discussed.” No other details were given.

Both artists have had success teaming up with others. In 2020, Halsey released an entire EP featuring Alanis Morissette, BTS, Juice WRLD, and more.

In the past, Bad Bunny has worked with artists like Drake, Cardi B, and Daddy Yankee.

TL;DR:

Halsey confirmed that there has been a discussion about a collaboration with Bad Bunny. She wrote: “Honestly? It has been discussed.”

Related Articles

Kristin Davis Says It’s Hard To Age In The Public Eye
Cardi B Says Her Four-Month-Old Is Already Talking
Tracee Ellis Ross Says She Personally Asked Michelle Obama To Appear On Black-Ish
Jake Paul Says He’ll Retire If UFC’s Dana White Agrees To His List Of Demands
Ice Cube Says Chris Tucker Declined Comedy Sequel Because Of ‘Religious Reasons’
Despite Rumors, Tyler, The Creator Says He’s Not Changing His Name