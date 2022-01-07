Halsey Says Bad Bunny Collaboration ‘Has Been Discussed’

PRPhotos.com

While replying to a fan online, Halsey confirmed that there has been a discussion about a collaboration with Bad Bunny.

The revelation came about after Halsey wrote that her Spanish-speaking skills have improved, which prompted a fan to request a song with Bad Bunny. That’s when she wrote: “Honestly? It has been discussed.” No other details were given.

Both artists have had success teaming up with others. In 2020, Halsey released an entire EP featuring Alanis Morissette, BTS, Juice WRLD, and more.

In the past, Bad Bunny has worked with artists like Drake, Cardi B, and Daddy Yankee.

TL;DR:

Halsey confirmed that there has been a discussion about a collaboration with Bad Bunny. She wrote: “Honestly? It has been discussed.”