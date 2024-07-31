Halsey Says “I Regret Coming Back” Following Fan Criticism Of Her New Single, “Lucky”

Getty Images

Halsey had to survive serious health issues in order to write and record new music that she has just started to share with the world. But following the release of her current single, “Lucky,” Halsey was met with venomous personal attacks and harsh criticism from her so-called fans. It has left the pop superstar questioning if all the effort was even worth it.

In a vulnerable post on her Tumblr page, tiredandlonelymuse, Halsey writes: “My own fans are hands down meaner to me than any other people on the planet. it’s hard to want to engage in a space that is completely devoid of any kindness, sympathy, patience; or to be honest human decency. I don’t know man. I almost lost my life. I am not gonna do anything that doesn’t make me happy anymore. I can’t spiritually afford it. When I got sick, all I could think about was getting better so I could come back and be a part of THIS again, but I don’t even know what this is anymore and I want to crawl in a hole and I regret coming back.” (Variety)