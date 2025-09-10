Halsey’s ‘BADLANDS’ Reaches Top 10 On Five Billboard Charts Following 10th Anniversary Reissue

Halsey’s 2015 debut album, BADLANDS, has reentered the Top 10 on five Billboard charts this week following its 10th anniversary deluxe reissue on August 29. The set ranks No. 5 on Top Album Sales, No. 6 on Top Alternative Albums, No. 4 on Vinyl Albums, No. 9 on Catalog Albums, and debuts at No. 7 on Top Rock & Alternative Albums. The album earned 17,000 equivalent album units in the U.S., with nearly 12,000 from traditional sales, including approximately 9,000 vinyl copies. On August 28, less than a week after she concluded the For My Last Trick Tour, Halsey announced a BACK TO BADLANDS TOUR. “Tiny venues. GA floors. 10 years later. I’ve been waiting a decade to re-live it all over again with you,” Halsey said of the tour, which kicks off on October 14 in Los Angeles, with stops in Atlanta, Washington DC, and New York City, before concluding on January 17 in Detroit. (Billboard)