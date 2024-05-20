Harry Styles And Girlfriend Taylor Russell Have Reportedly Broken Up

Getty Images

Harry Styles and his girlfriend, actress Taylor Russell, have reportedly broken up after dating for nearly a year. According to reports by The Sun, Styles and Russell have apparently hit a “rough patch” after traveling to Japan together in April, and have now decided that they will be “taking some time apart.” The couple never officially confirmed their relationship, but were seen together at a variety of events, and were photographed holding hands while out for a night on the town in London back in September. Russell is part of a string of high profile celebrities that Styles has been romantically linked with, including Olivia Wilde, Emily Ratajkowski, Taylor Swift, and Kendall Jenner. Russell, meanwhile, went solo to the 2024 Met Gala earlier this month in New York City. (Entertainment Tonight)

