Hazel E Accuses Cardi B Of Stealing Her Style

Reality star Hazel E seemingly took a few shots at Cardi B after the rapper posted photos of her daughter Kulture's third birthday party, which had a princess theme. Hazel shared photos of her daughter's princess themed birthday party, along with the caption, "It's the originality for me." Hazel-E also stated, "It was only 3 weeks ago damn!" After people started dragging her for going after Cardi, she replied, "I didn't even say no names must be the same [smiling with sunglasses emoji]."

She added, "I was the first rapper to do it. In my @souljaboy voice."