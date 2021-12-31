Hip Hop Beats: Roddy Ricch, Dr. Dre, Bad Bunny

Getty Images

Roddy Ricch is celebrating his second #1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart as Live Life Fast debuted at #1. The album has six songs that made it into the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Dr. Dre has reached a settlement of $100 million to his ex-wife Nicole Young. TMZ reports he will retain ownership of seven properties, including their $100 million estate in Los Angeles’s Brentwood neighborhood. A slew of luxury cars will be divided between the couple, and she will retain her jewelry, among other asserts. They were married for 24 years and have been in the middle of a messy divorce for the last 18 months.

According to Billboard, Bad Bunny ends the year at #16, all-genre overall Top Artists. But in the category of artist who primarily record in Spanish Bad Bunny is #1 for the year.