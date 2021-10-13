Hitman Holla’s Girlfriend Shot During Home Invasion

Wild N Out star Hitman Holla revealed that his girlfriend Cinnamon was shot during a home invasion. According to Hot New Hip Hop, four people broke into Hitman's home while he was out of town and she was home. She was on the phone with the rapper as he was advising her on how to protect and defend herself.

Hitman wrote via Instagram, "Bullet went through her cheek and out of the back of her head.. she's at the hospital now being strong."

Cinnamon later spoke out on Instagram, saying, "Honestly i really don't know what to say, but to give thanks to the man above! Thank you Jesus thank you Jesus!!! He really had his Angels watching over me [pleading face emoji] & i also truly believe Binny Jr is one of Gods Angel. Binny saved me life [broken heart emoji]." Binny is their dog.

She later added, "I never knew I was this strong until now! I've never been so afraid in my life man, but i was covered by the blood of Jesus! I love yal so much!"