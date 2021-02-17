Hollwood Quick Hits: Nick Cannon & Evelyn Lozada!

PRPhotos.com

NICK CANNON'S GIRLFRIEND LANISHA COLE SPEAKS ON THEIR RELATIONSHIP: Nick Cannon's girlfriend, model Lanisha Cole has responded to the criticism relationship with the TV mogul. It has been reported that Cannon has another baby on the way with a woman named Abby De La Rosa, after welcoming a child with Brittany Bell in December — all while dating Lanisha Cole. In addition, all of the women posted gifts that were given to them by Cannon. Lanisha wrote via Instagram, “What's funny is how the people who comment on my relationship are the ones actually getting cheated on as I type this. It's not your job to be upset over the dynamics of MY relationship.” She continued, “I literally never bother anyone and I mind the business that pays me. Some of y'all got a few extra minutes put on ya cricket wireless for a Valentine's gift and now don't know how to act . . smh . Worry about ya own siutation.”

EVELYN LOZADA RESPONDS TO OG'S ACCUSATIONS OF RACISM AND COLORISM: Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada has opened up about cast member OG continuing to accuse her of colorism and racism in a recent interview. Evelyn told B. Scott about OG's interview, “I don’t even like talking about this issue. I feel I shouldn’t have to defend myself against disgusting accusations like these. It’s one thing to have differences and disagreements…it’s whole other thing to degrade someone and label them to try to fit them into the narrative you’re telling yourself.” She continued, “I will just say this, the two of our personalities don’t match, and I just don’t like her. I have never made comments about this person’s skin color, race or anything that should ever make it accurate or appropriate to label me a colorist or a racist. On the other hand, it’s been said by this person that I’m not Black so I can’t wear braids, I’m a fake Afro Latina, I want the Black culture . . .” She added, “I will just say, I have treated this pe rson how I have treated her because I don’t like her, and that has nothing to do with the shade of her skin or her race. If you look at the facts here, the only person bringing up color and race in a derogatory, divisive and destructive way is her.”