Hollywood Quick Hits: A.J. Johnson & Cheslie Kryst!

'BABY BOY' ACTRESS A.J. JOHNSON REVEALS SHE HAD A THREESOME ON HER 50TH BIRTHDAY: A.J. Johnson revealed that she had a threesome with two men on her 50th birthday. The 58-year-old actress said, “They were friends and they traded off. It was the best 50th birthday ever. It was never like, them together. They were like – they were flip-flopping me. One would please me then he’d pass me to the other. And one would kiss me and then he would spin me around for the other. It was like a beautiful dance.” She added, “It was like doing the salsa with two guys at one time. Just like, romantic and sexy and never intertwined but at the same time, it was two.”

FORMER MISS USA CHESLIE KRYST'S MOM SPEAKS ON HER DEATH: In a statement to TMZ, April SImpkins, the mother of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst spoke on her death. She said, “I have never known a pain as deep as this. I am forever changed.” Simpkins revealed that her daughter had been dealing with “high-functioning depression,” which she only recently disclosed to her and no one else. She explained, “While it may be hard to believe, it’s true. Cheslie led both a public and a private life. In her private life, she was dealing with high-functioning depression which she hid from everyone – including me, her closest confidant – until very shortly before her death.” She continued, “We talked, FaceTimed or texted one another all day, every day. You were more than a daughter – you were my very best friend. Talking with you was one of the best parts of my day. Your smile and laugh were infectious. I love you baby girl with all my heart. I miss you desperately. I know one day we’ll be together again. Until then, rest easy and in peace.”