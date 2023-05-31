Hollywood Quick Hits: Amber Riley & Chanel Iman!

CHANEL IMAN IS ENGAGED TO NFL PLAYER DAVON GODCHAUX: Chanel Iman has announced that she is engaged to NFL star Davon Godchaux. Godchaux recently proposed to the pregnant supermodel in Capri, Italy. Chanel posted a proposal photo, along with the caption, “The blessings keep pouring.” She continued, “grateful for this new chapter and soon to be married and a forever to go.”

AMBER RILEY OPENS UP ABOUT WHY SHE ENDED HER ENGAGEMENT: Former Glee star Amber Riley opened up about why she ended her engagement to ex fiance Desean Black in 2022. In an interview with XONecole, she said, “When it was good, it was good. When it was bad, it was terrible, hunny. I had to get the f*ck up out of there.” She continued, “I don’t owe anybody a happily ever after. You find happiness and enjoy it and work through it.”