Hollywood Quick Hits: Amber Rose, Brandi Maxiell & More!

PRPhotos.com

CYN SANTANA UNDERGOES BREAST REDUCTION SURGERY: Cyn Santana revealed on social media that she underwent breast reduction surgery five days ago in Miami. She wrote via Instagram, "You can’t see how ecstatic I am under this mask but ya girl is sooooo happy! Had a successful breast reduction all thanks to God, @dr.mauroromita and his amazing staff. 4 days post op and so far everything is looking good. It was important for me to find an AMAZING skilled doctor being that this wasn’t my first breast reduction and pregnancy did a number on my breasts. I had such a relieving experience. I’m so grateful for you doctor. 30+ years in the game. You’re simply the best!!!! IN SOME PAIN BUT I AM SO HAPPY and eternally grateful 😊🙏🏽✨"

DJ DUFFEY GIVES AN UPDATE ON BRANDI MAXIELL: DJ Duffey has given an update on former Basketball Wives: LA star Brandi Maxiell, who was hospitalized with a severe case of COVID-19. Duffey said, “Brandi will be home soon! Thank you for all your prayers and concerns.”

AMBER ROSE JOINS ONLYFANS: Amber Rose has revealed that she has joined Only Fans. She posted a picture of herself in pink lingerie, along with the caption, “Don’t threaten me with a good time 😏 Link in bio." Other celebrities like Cardi B, Tyga, Boosie Badazz have also joined OnlyFans.