Hollywood Quick Hits: Angela Bassett

FANS LOSE IT AFTER ANGELA BASSETT WAS SNUB AT THE OSCARS: Fans took to social media to react after Angela Bassett lost the Oscar Best Supporting Actress to Jamie Lee Curtis. Bassett was considered a front runner for the award for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. One person tweeted, “Of course the #Oscars reward white mediocrity because in what world did Jamie Lee Curtis give a better performance in comparison to Stephanie Hsu or Angela Bassett?” Another person wrote, “Angela Bassett getting snubbed is EXACTLY why I pay these raggedy ass ⚪️ awards shows dust. Anyways shout out to NAACP Image Award Winner/Entertainer of the Year Angela Bassett.”

NETFLIX REMOVES CHRIS ROCK'S JOKE ABOUT WILL SMITH DURING LIVE COMEDY SPECIAL: Netflix has edited an inaccurate Will Smith joke out of the Chris Rock's live Selective Outrage special. During the performance — before quickly realizing his error — Chris Rock said, “Years ago, his wife said I should quit the Oscars; I shouldn’t host ’cause her man didn’t get nominated for Emancipation, the biggest piece of sh*t ever!” e continued, “No, not Emancipation, I f*cked up the joke.” Rock intended to allude to Smith's 2015 sports film Concussion.

RALPH PITTMAN DENIES CHEATING AND GETTING PHYSICAL WITH DREW SIDORA: Last week, Ralph Pittman denied cheating and getting physical on estranged wife, RHOA star Drew Sidora. As previously reported, Sidora and Pittman both filed for divorce in Gwinnett County, GA, citing that their nine-year-long marriage was “irretrievably broken” with no hope for reconciliation. In her petition, Drew accused the My Mind Music CEO of mental abuse and physical aggression. She also alleged that Pittman has cheated on her throughout the marriage. According to RadarOnline, in a response filed last week, Pittman said he never cheated on Sidora and that he never physically assaulted her. Meanwhile, Pittman is also requesting joint custody of their children Machai and Aniya. In his original petition, he asked the court to kick Sidora out of their Georgia mansion they share, but judges have yet to rule on the motion.