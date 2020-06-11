Hollywood Quick Hits: Anna Wintour, Vanessa Bryant & More!

ANNA WINTOUR SAYS 'VOGUE' HAS FAILED BLACK EMPLOYEES: Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has issued an apology for the publication's "intolerant" behavior amid the Black Lives Matter protests following George Floyd’s death. In a letter to the staff, Wintour admitted that there hasn't been a lot of black employees. According to Page Six, she said, “I want to say this especially to the Black members of our team — I can only imagine what these days have been like. But I also know that the hurt, and violence, and injustice we’re seeing and talking about have been around for a long time. Recognizing it and doing something about it is overdue.” She continued, “I want to say plainly that I know Vogue has not found enough ways to elevate and give space to Black editors, writers, photographers, designers, and other creators. We have made mistakes too, publishing images or stories that have been hurtful or intolerant. I take full responsibility for those mistakes. It can’t be easy to be a Black employee at Vogue, and there are too few of you. I know that it is not enough to say we will do better, but we will — and please know that I value your voices and responses as we move forward.”

VANESSA BRYANT GETS TATTOOS HONORING KOBE AND GIANNA: Vanessa Bryant has revealed on Instagram that she got tattoos honoring Kobe and Gianna. She posted footage of herself getting the tattoo, along with the caption, "I wanted my boo boo’s @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me. ❤️ @nikkohurtado came through for me. Thank you! #inked #messagetransfer #BooBoo #throwback #tattooinmyhallway #QueenMamba #MambaMentality ❤️."

JORDAN PEELE ANNOUNCES $1 MILLION DONATION ACROSS 5 ORGANIZATIONS ESSENTIAL TO BLACK PEOPLE: Jordan Peele has announced that he and his Monkeypaw Productions will donate $1 million across five organizations that are important to the well-being of black people. Peele's rep said in a statement, “Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions are proud to donate $1 million across five organizations we see as essential to the health and lives of Black people. We are committed to continued action against a system rooted in violence against and oppression of the Black community.”

STEVIE J SAYS HE AND FAITH EVANS ARE WORKING THINGS OUT: Stevie J has confirmed that he and his wife Faith Evans are working things out following her arrest for domestic violence. He told The Shaderoom, “That’s my wife and I love her! I’m not going anywhere!”

GEORGE FLOYD'S DAUGHTER GETS FULL SCHOLARSHIP TO TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY: Texas Southern University has announced that they will grant a full scholarship to George Floyd's six-year-old daughter Gianna if she wanted to enroll there. The university said in a statement, "The Board of Regents of Texas Southern University (TSU) honors the memory of George Floyd on the day that he is laid to eternal rest. Mr. Floyd was a lifelong citizen of the Third Ward and a revered graduate of Jack Yates High School. The Board, in conjunction with the TSU Foundation Board, has approved a fund to provide a full scholarship for Floyd's beloved daughter, Gianna. TSU's executive and academic staff will prepare a place for Miss Floyd if she wishes to attend the University."