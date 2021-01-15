Hollywood Quick Hits: Best Man 3, Tristan ‘Mack’ Wilds & More!

'BEST MAN 3' IS STILL HAPPENING: Morris Chesnut has revealed that the Best Man 3 is still happening. In an interview with The Real, Chesnut said, “I can tell you this right now, literally, I was on a call recently and the band is working on getting back together again. There’s some motion. Things are in motion literally as we speak.” Best Man was released on Oct. 22nd, 1999, and Best Man Holiday on Nov. 15th, 2013.

TRISTAN 'MACK' WILDS MARRIES CHRISTINA HAMMOND: Actor and singer Tristan “Mack” Wilds married his long time girlfriend Christina Hammond. According to E! News, the two wed in an intimate ceremony on December 17th, with just their one-year-old daughter Trystan being at the wedding. Christina said, “Our wedding was perfect. We wanted an intimate ceremony and so it was just us, Tristyn and our parents on Zoom. I couldn’t have asked for a better wedding day.”Wilds added, “We got married, in a way, akin to how we started—just us. Never needed much else. With the addition of our parents and our baby, it really made for a magical moment.”