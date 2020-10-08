Hollywood Quick Hits: Bill Cosby, Eva Marcille & More!

PRPhotos.com

LENNY KRAVITZ CONFIRMS BILL COSBY FIRED LISA BONET FROM 'A DIFFERENT WORLD' BECAUSE SHE GOT PREGNANT: Lisa Bonet's ex-husband Lenny Kravitz has confirmed that Bill Cosby fired her from A Different World after she became pregnant with their daughter Zoe Kravitz. In his new memoir, Let Love Rule, Kravitz said that the show's producer Debbie Allen and Bonet called Cosby in for a meeting. He told Bonet, “You’re here to tell me you’re pregnant, aren’t you?” Reportedly Debbie Allen explained that she liked the idea of Bonet’s character, Denise Huxtable, deciding to raise a child on her own with the support of her friends. Kravitz said that Cosby said that he would think about it. Thena few days later, he called with his decision, saying, “Lisa Bonet is pregnant, but Denise Huxtable is not.” And Bonet was let go. Kravitz said that Lisa's “relationship with Bill was tense and ultimately untenable” after he fired her from A Different World.

IS LORI HARVEY DATING AKON'S BROTHER?: Has Lori Harvey officially moved on from Future? The Shade Room posted footage of what appears to be Lori getting very close to Bu Thiam, which is Akon's brother. Thiam is a music executive and he currently manages Kanye West.

EVA MARCILLE'S EX REIGNITE MISSY ELLIOTT RUMORS: Kevin McCall, the biological father of Eva Marcille's daughter Marley Rae, reignited rumors that the model/reality star once dated Missy Elliott. He took to social media and questioned his daughter Marley Rae's Wikipedia page that now reads ‘Marley Rae Sterling.’ Eva Marcille legally changed the child’s last name to that of her husband’s, Michael Sterling. He wrote, “What age do kids start googling their name? They better get better at lying.” He then wrote, “Everyone knows that @missElliot sends the best Baby shower gifts…too prove She will always be TOP DOG. Mike. Missy comes first sir.” He continued, “I feel sorry for Mike Sterling because he doesn’t know about the trips to Dubai the industry runs through ex models and leave them desperate and have to rely on having children with successful men for steady income and to keep the man…I got out and my punishment was lies to people with no high school diploma (reality tv watchers) haha I’m made it out alive! Poor mike you’ll see in a couple years maybe less. Me and Lance dipped for a reason haha duh.” Eva has denied dating Missy.

JEANNIE MAI SAYS SHE WANTS TO SUBMIT TO HER HUSBAND: During an episode of The Real this week, Jeannie Mai revealed that she will be submitting to her fiance Jeezy once they get married. She said, “The actual definition of submit is ‘to accept or yield to a superior force or to the authority or will of another person.' I’m going to say right here, that I, Jeannie Mai, going into my marriage, I want to submit to my man.” Meanwhile, co-host Adrienne Houghton chimed in, saying, "For me, I just feel like the concept of me being submissive to my husband, is he not submissive to me as well? For me, I think that’s what give and take in a relationship is about.” She added, “This just takes us back you guys. As women we fought so hard to be equal and viewed equal in our relationships, in our workplaces. The concept of being submissive has a negative connotation to it.”

$10,000 REWARD OFFERED FOR INFORMATION INVOLVING THE DEATH OF THOMAS BYRD: According to The Shade Room, a $10,000 reward is being offered in an effort to find the person who shot and killed actor Thomas Byrd. As previously erported, Byrd — who has starred in several Spike Lee films, was found dead in Southwest Atlanta on October 3rd with multiple gunshot wounds in his back. In addition to various Spike Lee Joints and the 1996 film “Set It Off,” Thomas Byrd was also nominated for Broadway’s 2003 Tony Award as Best Actor for a revival of August Wilson’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” He was 70.