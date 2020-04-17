Hollywood Quick Hits: Bill Cosby, Jeannie Mai & More!

PRPhotos.com

BILL COSBY WILL NOT BE RELEASED UNDER PENNSYLVANIA'S COVID-19 TEMPORARY PRISON ORDER: According to Complex, Bill Cosby will not be released under Pennyslvania's COVID-19 temporary prison order. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's order limits the temporary release to inmates considered to be “non-violent and who otherwise would be eligible for release within the next 9 months or who are considered at high risk for complications of coronavirus and are within 12 months of their release.” The 82-year-old was sentenced in September 2018 to three to 10 years in prison on three counts of aggravated indecent assault. He is considered ineligible since he was convicted of “a crime of violence.” Cosby’s publicist Andrew Wyatt released a statement, saying, “What you heard is absolutely correct. But, with the surge of the COVID-19 plague and its effects on the health of the elderly, people of color and the fact that Mr. Cosby doesn’t have the luxury of social distancing (due to his blindness) — makes him a candidate to be release and remanded to house arrest.” Wyatt said that he will not file an appeal on behalf of Cosby until he sees how Gov. Wolf implements this order.

JEANNIE MAI OPENS UP ABOUT JEEZY'S ROMANTIC PROPOSAL: During her latest episode of Jeannie Mai's Hello Hunnay series on YouTube, The Real co-host opened up about getting engaged to rapper Young Jeezy last month. Jeezy had planned to proposer during a trip to Vietnam, but it got canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so he decided to bring Vietnam to them with a Vietnamese dinner. Later, he got down on one knee and popped the question. Jeannie said, “I completely froze because I just could not believe that he did this. I then at that very moment figured it all out: Jay had planned to propose to me in Vietnam. The reason he brought Vietnam to me is because he didn’t want the quarantine to stop the fact that he wanted to propose to me. Jay is my soulmate.”

AVA DUVERNAY CREATES $250,000 ARRAY GRANT TO SUPPORT MINORITY CREATIVES AFFECTED BY COVID-19: Through her nonprofit Array Alliance, Ava Duvernay has put together a $250,000 grant to help support minority and women creatives amid the COVID-19 pandemic, to make pieces dedicated to changing the narrative. So far, Ava has awarded unrestricted ARRAY Grants totaling $10,000 to 14 Black, Latinx, Asian, Native American and female film groups.