Hollywood Quick Hits: Bill Cosby & Tiffany Haddish!

U.S. SUPREME COURT ASKED TO REVIEW OVERTURNED BILL COSBY CONVICTION: According to CNBC, PA Prosecutors have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a lower court's ruling that overturned Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction. The petition was filed last Wednesday by the District Attorney’s Office in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, and today it was made available to the public. Back in June, Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that the “non-prosecution agreement” with a prior prosecutor should have precluded him from being criminally charged in the case. The petition calls for the U.S. Supreme court to consider whether that agreement — in which prosecutor Bruce Castor promised not to file criminal charges against Bill if he testified in a civil lawsuit, should be treated as “a grant of immunity.”

TIFFANY HADDISH AND COMMON BREAK UP: Reports say that Tiffany Haddish and Common have split after dating for a year. According to TMZ, the two broke up because it was too hard to maintain their long-distance relationship. A source said, “They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship."