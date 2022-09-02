Hollywood Quick Hits: Cam Newton & Joseph Sikora!

CAM NEWTON'S EX-GIRLFRIEND CLAIMS HE HASN'T FOLLOWED THEIR TEMPORARY AGREEMENT TO COVER HER UTILITY BILLS AMID CUSTODY BATTLE: Cam Newton's ex Kia Proctor has accused him of failing to pay her utility bills for the home that she raises their four children. According to RadarOnline, Kia has asked a judge to find Cam in comtempt of court. In the recent filing, Kia claims the former NFL baller hasn’t produced all records in their custody case and failed to pay utilities for her home as he had agreed to in their temporary agreement. Kia is cashing out $14,268.00 monthly in support and covers various bills. Reports show from September 2020 to July 2022, she incurred $5,500 in cable expenses and $6,600 for the internet. $4,725 in power charges and another $4,532 for gas. The total owed comes to $21,357. In addition, Kia also wants him to pay her $2,000 to cover her legal bills. Kia also claims Cam has ignored all her payment requests. On top of not receiving payment, they are also fighting over permanent child support and custody agreement.

JOSEPH SIKORA CALLS OUT FELLOW 'POWER' STAR GIANNI PAOLO: 'CHILL OUT BRAYDEN': Power stars Joseph Sikora and Gianni Paolo are beefing! The drama started after a video went viral showing Paolo attempting to say hello to Sikora, who turned his back on him. Paolo later spoke on the video, saying that Sikora told him to his face that he "doesn't f*ck with" him. Sikora responded to Paolo's claims, saying, "Every think about the reason you have a job??? Chill Out Brayden."