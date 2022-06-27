Hollywood Quick Hits: Ceasar Emmanuel, NeNe Leakes & More!

'BLACK INK CREW STAR' CEASAR EMANUEL SAYS VIRAL DOG ABUSE VIDEO WAS A SET UP: Former Black Ink Crew star Ceasar Emanual says that the viral dog abuse video on social media was a set up. According to TMZ, he said that in the video, he was “breaking up a fight” between his dogs, until one of them went for him. Ceasar said he “wishes he could take his actions back,” although in the moment, “he felt like he had to back down his dogs any way he could,” adding that he felt “afraid of what would happen next.” Both dogs involved are said to be “fine now,” though Ceasar said he gave one away while enrolling the other in some “serious obedience training.”

NENE LEAKES SPEAKS ON BEING SUED BY BOYFRIEND'S WIFE: NeNe Leakes has opened up about being sued by her boyfriend Nyonnisela Sioh's wife, who accused NeNe of having an affiar with Sioh. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the reality star said that she didn't understand why she had to be at the center of Nyonisela Sioh's issues with his estranged wife Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh. NeNe said, “I feel like it’s their business and not mine, right? I feel like I was dragged into something that is just not my business. They have their own legal thing that’s going on. I shouldn’t be brought into it, that’s all. So, I really have no feelings about it.” She went on to say that her boyfriend needed to be the one to take control of the situation, saying, “I really think that it’s something that Nyonisela has to handle himself.”

NICK CANNON'S ASSISTANT HELPS HIM TO SCHEDULE TIME WITH HIS BABY'S MAMAS: Bre Tiesi revealed in an interview that Nick Cannon's assistant has to help him schedule time with all of his baby mamas. She told Entertainment Tonight, “I mean that all obviously is dictated by what's going on in his work schedule.” She continued, “We all can go through the assistant to make sure it's on the calendar if there's something important,” adding that Cannon is the kind of man who “always shows up” for the women in his life when they need something from him.

REPORT: WENDY WILLIAMS 'SICKENED' BY HER SHOW ENDING: Reports say that Wendy Williams is “sickened” by her talk show ending. According to The Jasmine Brand, sources say that Williams is “incredibly hurt and sickened” by the way the show has come to an end. On why she didn't do a video for the finale, a source said, “They were not doing it live, but asked Wendy for pre-taped video..She still said no. She’s not at peace with what happened. She’s not happy with it.”