Hollywood Quick Hits: Chadwick Boseman, Carl Crawford & More!

REPORT: CHADWICK BOSEMAN HOSPITALIZED IN CALIFORNIA: There is an unconfirmed report that Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman has been hospitalized in California. A paparazzi photo obtained by Backgrind.com showed the actor being dropped off at the emergency room by fiancee Taylor Simone at Santa Monica Medical Center. Boseman has not confirmed or denied reports.



CARL CRAWFORD SUED FOR OVER $1 MILLION FOLLOWING DROWNING INCIDENT AT HIS HOME: According to TMZ, Carl Crawford is being sued for over $1 million by Liban Hersi, the mother of the 5-year-old who drowned at his Texas home last month. In new court docs, Hersi has claimed that Crawford didnt do enough to prevent the drowning — which occured on May 16th. Hersi has claimed that her son was visiting Crawford with a family friend for a party. Hersi claimed that Crawford has a huge pool but he has no fencing around it. She added that Crawford didn't take precautions to protect the boy from getting in the pool. Hersi's son fell into the pool during the party and when another partygoer jumped in to save them, they both drowned. Hersi is suing Crawford for wrongful death and is asking for over $1 million in damages.

'INSECURE' STAR KENDRICK SAMPSON SAYS HOLLYWOOD IS AN OPPRESSIVE, WHITE SUPREMACIST SYSTEM: Insecure star Kendrick Sampson has opened up about working in Hollywood. In a recent interview, on if he considers himself an "activist" in "oppressive Hollywood," he said, “Sh*t, I don’t know. What exactly would qualify me for that?…Everybody thinks Hollywood is such a liberal place where everybody can think for themselves and say whatever they want. [Hollywood is] actually an oppressive capitalist, white supremacist system.”