Hollywood Quick Hits: Chadwick Boseman, Chris Tucker & More!

PRPhotos.com

CHADWICK BOSEMAN'S T'CHALLA WILL NOT BE RECAST IN 'BLACK PANTHER' FILMS: Marvel Vice president of Development Nate Moore has revealed that Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa character will not be recast in the upcoming Black Panther sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. He told The Ringer-verse podcast, “We couldn’t do it. I will say, when Chadwick passed, it was a real conversation we had with Coogler about ‘what do we do?'” He continued, “And it was a fast conversation—it wasn’t weeks it was minutes of, ‘we have to figure out how to move the franchise on without that character."”

CHRIS TUCKER REVEALS WHY HE DIDN'T WANT TO BE IN 'FRIDAY' SEQUELS: During an interview with Kollege Kid, Chris Tucker revealed why he never wanted to do any of the Friday sequels. He said, “Back then, I gotta tell you, once of the reasons why I didn't do the second one is because of the weed. Because I said, 'Man, that movie became a phenomenon. I don't want everybody smokin' weed.' I never really told people this because I kinda forgot about it but it was one of the reasons why I didn't do it. Because I said, 'I don't want to represent everyone smokin' weed.' I kinda made it more personal than a movie and that's one of the reasons I said, 'Nah, I don't want to keep doing that character.'”

VANESSA BRYANT MUST TURN OVER MEDICAL RECORDS TO L.A. COUNTY: According to TMZ, Vanessa Bryant will have to share some of her medical records with L.A. County — with the judge saying the documents are fair game because she's raised the issue of her “emotional distress.” As previously reported, Bryant is suing L.A. County over Sheriff's deputies sharing crash site photos that included the remains of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. Bryant sought to block the County from access to her medical records, citing doctor-patient privilege as it relates to her visits with a psychotherapist. She's said that knowing the photos were out there was causing her “constant fear and anxiety” and that she's had trouble sleeping and been depressed. Defense attorneys for the County requested Vanessa's medical records because they wanted to determine whether her trauma was caused by the alleged photo leak, or the tragic helicopter crash itself. The judge is giving Bryant until November 29th to turn over the documents.