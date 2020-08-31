Hollywood Quick Hits: Cliff Robinson, Colin Kaepernick & More!

NBA AND 'SURVIVOR' STAR CLIFF ROBINSON DEAD AT 53: Former NBA and Survivor star Cliff Robinson has passed away. According to TMZ, the cause of death hasn't been revealed but Robinson suffered a brain hemorrhage back in 2017. No word on if that was a factor in his death. Cliff played in the NBA for 18 season. He played with the Porland Trailblazers in 1989 and stayed for 8 seasons. He later went to Phoenix where he played for the Suns. He also played for the Detroit Pistons and the New Jersey Nets. After retiring, he competed on season 28 of Survivor back in 2014. He finished in 14th place. Cliff is survived by his wife, Heather Lufkins, and his son, Isaiah.

COLIN KAEPERNICK PENS LETTER THANKING LEBRON JAMES FOLLOWING NBA WALKOUTS: Colin Kaepernick has penned an open letter thanking LeBron James following the NBA walkouts last week. Colin wrote, “Four years ago on August 14, 2016, I began protesting against systemic racism and social injustice. Truth is what I sought. Solidarity is what you showed me. Love is what moves us forward. Thank you for staying true.” Meanwhile, reports say Barack Obama gave LeBron and NBA players advice amid the boycott. Obama encouraged the players to give details about what they wanted to happen before they finished the season. They also discussed potentially creating a player action committee, which Obama would help with.

CYNTHIA BAILEY SAYS HER SEX LIFE SUCKS DURING QUARANTINE: Cynthia Bailey has admitted that her sex life with fiance Mike Hill sucked during quarantine. The couple was quarantined with Cynthia’s daughter Noelle Robinson as well as Mike’s two daughters, Kayla and Ashlée Hill. She told the Getting Real with the Housewives podcast, “Quarantine in a house with all your kids, can you imagine trying to have sex with your man. You know how horrible that is to have like quiet, secret sex all the time? It’s like they know it’s happening, but you can’t, like, be loud. It sucks. It really sucks.” She added, “I was constantly doing the walk of shame in our house.”

WILL SMITH AND JAY Z TO PRODUCE CIVIL RIGHTS DOCUSERIES ABOUT EMMITT TILL'S MOTHER: Will Smith and Jay Z are set to produce a docuseries for ABC that will center around Emmitt Till's mother Mamie Till Mobley. According to Deadline, ABC announced on the 65th anniversary of Emmitt Till’s death that the six-part series will be heading its way. ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said, “Today marks 65 years since the tragic murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till. This limited series will shine a light on the determined pursuit of justice by Emmett’s mother, Mamie Till Mobley. Their story involves inconceivable heartbreak and brutality but also the enduring love of a mother and her son, galvanizing a movement that carved the path for today’s racial justice movement. We are honored to be bringing their story to ABC backed by an all-star producing team.”

ACTIVIST SHAUN KING ACCUSED FOR USING CHADWICK BOSEMAN'S DEATH TO FUNDRAISE: Activist Shaun King was dragged on social media this past weekend because many thought he was trying to profit off of Chadwick Boseman's death. In an email to his subscribers, King wrote: “I hope that you are hanging in there. Yesterday I sent an email checking in on everybody – and just a few hours later we learned of the death of Chadwick Boseman. Life is so very fragile. Tomorrow is not promised.” King then asked his subscribers to purchase his book — while denying he is selling his book for profit or personal gain. He wrote, “I hate to even have to say this – but when I write an email like this, it's not for profit, or personal gain. I don't make a dime off of selling books. I was paid a year ago. I write the emails to help get us on the same page.” One person tweeted, “Crooker T. Washington is at it again. This time fundraising off Chadwick Boseman’s death.” @franklinleonard wrote: “Do not give @shaunking your money, your time, or your respect.”