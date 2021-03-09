Hollywood Quick Hits: Coming 2 America, Wendy Williams & More!

PRPhotos.com

'COMING 2 AMERICA' IS THE MOST WATCHED STREAMING MOVIE DURING THE PANDEMIC: According to Deadline, Amazon has claimed that Coming 2 America is the number one opening weekend of any streaming movie in 2021 so far. They have also claimed that the No. 1 weekend of any streaming movie in the past 12 months in the wake of the pandemic. Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios said in a statement, “The premiere of Coming 2 America has far exceeded any of our wildest expectations. It’s clear an entire new generation of fans have joined the enormous loyal fanbase who already adored the magical world created by global phenom Eddie Murphy, the incredibly talented filmmaking team and the hilarious, all-star cast of existing and newly-cemented legends. Coming 2 America is the perfectly fun, celebratory, escapist, feel-good comedy movie that worldwide audiences needed.”

WENDY WILLIAMS OPENS UP ABOUT HER NEW BEAU MIKE ESTERMAN: During her talk show on Monday (March 8th), Wendy Williams opened up about her first date with Mike Esterman, a Maryland resident and general contractor who was the winner of a segment on her show called “Date Wendy.” Wendy said about the date, “I like him. I really, really like Mike.” She continued, “Yea, that’s us in the car. I was trying to contain — you know — ‘Let’s take a picture’ and whatnot. But we’re close — I mean we didn’t have sex, but you know what I’m saying. Based on the virus and everything — you don’t get close to people, but I couldn’t resist.” She added, “And I’ll tell you exactly who he reminds me of. Charlotte’s Hary from Sex And The City. Yup, yup — I’m Charlotte and he’s Harry.”

CHARGES AGAINST BREONNA TAYLOR'S BOYFRIEND KENNETH WALKER DROPPED: According to TMZ, a judge has permanently dropped charges against Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor. As previously reported, after Taylor was shot and killed by cops who entered their apartment, Walker was arrested and later charged with firing at the officers.