Hollywood Quick Hits: Damson Idris, Evelyn Lozada & More!

DAMSON IDRIS DEACTIVATES TWITTER AFTER ASKING WOMEN WHY THEY CURVE MEN: Snowfall actor Damson Idris faced backlash after asking women why they curve men on Twitter. He tweeted a few days back, “Question. Ladies if a guy keeps texting you to meet up but you know you will NEVER want to why don’t you just tell him?” After receiving backlash, he tweeted, “Chill I don’t get curved lol. I just ask the questions men want to hear. Why be on twitter if we can’t have stimulating conversations. But more importantly if I’m ever ‘corny’ to you then your not my type anyway [sic].” The actor later deactivated his Twitter page but he reactivated it Tuesday night (June 1st).

EVELYN LOZADA IS LEAVING BASKETBALL WIVES: Evelyn Lozada announced yesterday (June 2nd) that she is leaving Basketball Wives. She told E! News' Just the Sip podcast, “I am no longer going to do Basketball Wives. I think that it’s time for me to open up the universe to other things.” Although she said it was a hard decision, she added, “It’s time, it’s been time”. Evelyn left the series and starred on her OWN docu-series Livin' Lozada, before returning to the franchaise in 2017.

PORSHA WILLIAMS FIANCE RESPONDS TO WENDY WILLIAMS INSINUATING THAT HE OWNS A HUT: Porsha Williams' fiance Simon Guobadia has responded to Wendy Williams, who commented that he owns and lives in a hut. On Tuesday's episode of her show, she said, “Let me tell you something right now, and I’ve even traveled a lot. You know how land is cheap, houses are cheap. You can say you have a house but really it’s a trailer on one property, in one state. A straw hut in another. And a little something with a shared pool by the community in another. So, you have houses.” Simon responded by posting footage of his mansion on his Instagram Story, along with the caption, “‘Hut’ living, how you doin’ Porsha.”

AKBAR V REFUSES TO APOLOGIZE FOR CALLING ALEXIS SKYY'S DAUGHTER 'RETARDED': Akbar V has revealed that she won't be apologizing to Alexis Skyy for calling her daughter Alaiyah Grace "retarded" amid their altercation in Philadelphia this past weekend. During an Instagram Live, she defended her comments, saying, "No i said she’s the reason the baby is brain dead an ret*rded cause she snort cocaine she knew not to play with my kids and like i said when you play with mine I’m playing with yours. I’m not apologizing…. them tears are guilt tears …kids should never be brought up in anything ….. but don’t mention mines if u don’t want yours mention don’t bring up parenting hood if u don’t want yours mention period." She later seemed to have second thoughts, tweeting, "Saying special needs should had been what i said not ret*rded." Meanwhile, an eviction noticed surfaced online, telling "the Queen of Atlanta" to vacate Philadelphia after her actions this past week. Akbar wrote via Instagram in response, “Still in Philly, I ain’t got touched. I can’t be evicted. I paid my rent.”