Hollywood Quick Hits: Dave Chappelle & Love & Hip-Hop’s Safaree Samuels!

REP DENIES THAT 'SNL' WRITER'S ROOM IS BOYCOTTING OVER DAVE CHAPPELLE'S HOSTING: According to TMZ, a rep for Dave Chappelle has denied that there's a boycott related to the comedian hosting Saturday Night Live this coming weekend. Page Six reported that the writer's room is boycotting but Dave's rep said that the comedian's first two meetings with the staff have been full and everyone's pitching sketch ideas as they normally do. One of the writers, Celeste Yim, reportedly posted an Instagram story saying, “I’m trans and non-binary. I use they/them pronouns. Transphobia is murder and it should be condemned.”

SAFAREE SAMUELS APOLOGIZES TO LYRICA ANDERSON FOR MAKING UP RUMORS THAT THEY SLEPT TOGETHER: Love & Hip-Hop star Safaree Samuels took to social media to revealed that he and A1 made up a story line about him sleeping with A1's wife Lyrica Anderson. Safaree tweeted, “I just want to make it clear that Lyrica and I have never even come close to messing around. Lowkey, me and A1 made the whole thing up. We are on TV. We had a job to do, and we did it.” Lyrica responded to Safaree's tweets, telling The Shade Room, “I didn’t reply or comment on the post because what do you say other than what I have said all along, IT DID NOT HAPPEN!!! However, there is nothing more humiliating than for a woman to be accused of something she did not do and then have that lie take wings.” She continued, "Now Safaree has apologized to me privately, and I’m happy that he’s now done it publicly."