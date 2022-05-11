Hollywood Quick Hits: Dave Chappelle, Mike Tyson & More!

DAVE CHAPPELLE ATTACKER DENIED RELEASED FROM L.A. COUNTY JAIL: Isaiah Lee, the 23-year-old man that attacked Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl last week, has been denied release from jail. According to NBC Los Angeles, during court yesterday (May 10th), Lee asked Court Judge Armenui Amy Ashvanian to release him on his own recognizance and reduce his $30,000 bail. But the judge refused to do either. Lee will remain behind bars on four misdemeanor charges: battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, gaining unauthorised access to the stage area during a performance and commission of an act that delays an event or interferes with a performer. He avoided the more serious charge of suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon.

MIKE TYSON WON'T FACE CRIMINAL CHARGES IN AIRPLANE ATTACK: According to TMZ, Mike Tyson will not face any criminal charges after hitting a guy who was bothering him on an airplane last month. On Monday morning (May 10th), the San Mateo County District Attorney said because of “the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson” no charges will be filed.

KENYA MOORE AGREES TO HAND OVER FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IN PENDING DIVORCE FROM MARC DALY: According to RadarOnline, Kenya Moore has agreed to hand over financial statements in pending divorce from Marc Daly. Moore filed for divorce from Daly in May 2021. According to RadarOnline, Daly accused Kenya of witholding financial records needed for settlement negotiations.