Hollywood Quick Hits: Deelishis & More!

DEELISHIS SAYS FIANCE RAYMOND SANTANA WOULD HAVE SEX WITH HER IF SHE CAUGHT THE RONA: Deelishis took to social media to reveal that her fiance Raymond Santana of the Exonerated 5 would have sex with her even if she caught the coronavirus. She wrote in a post on IG, "@santanaraymond says women should have relations with their mates at any given moment, EVEN when she isn’t feeling well … he believes if you can walk through mud, you can swim through🩸 💉💉💉 … he says even if I caught the COCO 🦠 he would still smash 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ #marsvsvenus #menvswomen #explorepage #popular #love #mysoulmate." In a video, Raymond asked Deelishs, “What’s the problem?” She replied, “The problem is you always got that thing on me." Raymond then responded, “That’s a good problem to have. There’s people out there that say ‘Shoot I wish my husband had his thing on me all the time!’”

BLIND ITEM: A LIST ACTOR HAD THE FLU, NOT CORONAVIRUS: In a blind item posted on Enty Lawyer, a "foreign born A list actor" thought he had the coronavirus and told the world that he did . . . several times. It turns out he had the flu!!! The actor didn't bother to correct the story and "didn’t even get tested until after he told everyone he tested positive."

SHEAMOISTURE ANNOUNCES $1 MILLION RELIEF FUND FOR BUSINESS OWNERS OF COLOR AFFECTED BY COVID 19: SheaMoisture has partnered with We Buy Black — the largest marketplace for black owned businesses, and announced a $1 million relief fund to award relief funds for black owned businesses. The partnership is called “Community Commerce Online Marketplace." Cara Sabin, CEO of Sundial, SheaMoisture's parent company, said in a statement, “During this unprecedented time of upheaval, small businesses are being disproportionately affected. For SheaMoisture, which was once a small business, the power of community and entrepreneurship is close to our hearts/ Through this fund, we are committed to giving back to the communities that have helped us become who we are.”