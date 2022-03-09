Hollywood Quick Hits: Deion Sanders, Brittney Griner & More!

LOCAL RUSSIAN TV STATION RELEASES NEW IMAGE OF BRITTNEY GRINER: A local TV station in Russia released a new Brittney Griner — who was arrested after being accused of having cannabis oil in her luggage and for smuggling large amounts of a narcotic substance. Griner faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. The photo shows Griner standing in a police station shortly after her arrest while holding a sheet of paper that displays her name. The TV station did not release any further information about her arrest.

DEION SANDERS HAS TWO TOES AMPUTATED AFTER FOOT SURGERY COMPLICATIONS: In an upcoming six part docuseries titled Coach Prime, Deion Sanders revealed that he had two toes amputated after complications from foot surgery. Deion shared a clip fo the series that documented his hospital stay. He posted via Instagram, "I told y’all we were gonna show it all in this documentary and that’s what this is. I got to warn ya This ain’t a pretty sight! I may have lost a couple soldiers in the battle but I never lost my faith in God! I endured a lot while I was in the hospital during our historic season but I am so thankful for GOD being there to help pull me through. I am so thankful for those who sent messages of faith and those who visited me during this troubling time." He added, "This episode of Coach Prime is an emotional one and you all deserve to know what went down so that’s exactly what we gon show you! I Love y’all and am elated to be on my way back." Watch Deion Sanders tease the amputation revelation along with the clip of his surgery and recovery below.

'SNOWFALL' IS THE 'MOST WATCHED SHOW' ON FX: FX's Snowfall is now the "most watched show" on the network. The show's star Damson Idris reacted to the news, saying, “Snowfall is officially FX networks most watched show and that is thanks to you guys, the fans. Nearly 5 million viewers a week. Not to mention yall that be bootlegging. I see you ?. Nonetheless, thank you to everyone for riding with us. It’s all for John Singleton. ??” Snowfall Season 5 is currently airing Tuesdays on FX.