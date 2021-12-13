Hollywood Quick Hits: Denzel Washington, Nick Cannon & More!

PRPhotos.com

DENZEL WASHINGTON DOESN'T KNOW WHO DAMSON IDRIS IS: Denzel Washington has no idea who Snowfall star Damson Idris is. Damson recently did an impression of Denzel on Instagram and a reporter asked Washington on the red carpet for A Journal For Jordan premiere and when asked about Damson saying that he auditioned for the part of Denzel's son in Fences, and Denzel responded, “Who are you talking about? I don’t even know who that is. No disrespect Damson.” He added, "Did you say Dancin Adress?" Damson responded, saying, "Call me Dancin Address from now on. I won't respond to anything else."

NICK CANNON GETS NEW TATTOO IN HONOR OF HIS SON ZEN: Nick Cannon has revealed his newest tattoo in honor of his youngest son Zen, who recently passed away from brain cancer. The tattoo is on his ribs and it's an image of Zen as an angel. Nick debuted the tattoo on his talk show. He said, “It was a lot of pain, but it was so well worth it. I enjoyed every moment of the experience. To forever have my son right here as my rib, right here on my side, that’s my angel.”

JUSSIE SMOLLETT JUROR SAYS PANEL DIDN'T BUY ACTOR'S HATE CRIME CLAIM: A juror in the Jussie Smollett trial has explained several reasons why the jury felt there was no way they could acquit the actor because they didn't believe his hate crime claim. According to The Chicago Sun Times, the unidentified juror said that the panel knew the actor was lying when he testified at his disorderly conduct trial and found two brothers who claimed the actor paid them to stage a hate crime more credible. She said the jury even felt they were doing the actor a favor by finding him guilty on only five of the six counts of felony disorderly conduct he was facing. The juror said, “It wasn’t an easy decision. You’ve got the mother sitting there. You feel bad. We didn’t know what the penalty would be. Are we sending this guy to jail?” The jury deliberated for nine hours before reaching a verdict but not because some believed he was innocent — they just wanted to be diligent in the deliberations. The juror said, “It was not evenly split, but there were some doubters." The juror added, “I just hope that [Smollett and his legal team] know that we went in there with an open mind. I listened to both sides. We wanted to make sure that those who had doubts didn’t feel pressured.”

PORSHA WILLIAMS CONFRONTED BY ACTIVIST FOR WEARING FUR: Porsha Williams was confronted by an animal loving protestor for wearing fur at a recent book signing. According to Page Six, the protestor said, “Ladies and gentlemen, I am not here to interrupt anything! I want to bring something to your attention that’s very important – ‘The Real Housewives’ support fur and wear fur!" The protestor continued “We are here to ask Porsha – Porsha please stop wearing fur! I’m a big fan, and I really ask you to please go fur-free! Animals are skinned alive!” adding, “It’s not fashion!” As the woman was escorted out of the store, fans of the reality star began to chant, “We love fur! We love fur!”