Hollywood Quick Hits: Draya Michele & More!

DRAYA MICHELE WANTS TO STAR IN A 'PLAYER'S CLUB' REMAKE: Draya Michele has made it clear that she'd love to star as Diamond, originally played by LisaRaye, in a Player's Club remake. She posted a photo of herself and LisaRaye side by side, along with the caption, “This could be me in a reboot but y’all playing @icecube.” After being dragged, she responded, “Whew. My cousin said I could request to play myself in a movie and y’all would still say no. The hate be real but it’s def motivating,” Joseline Hernandez also chimed in, saying, “Except that she’s not #joselinecabaret everyone will agree that I’m the perfect girl to play that role @icecube.”

'FOR THE LOVE OF RAY J' STAR DANGER SAYS THE SHOW WAS HORRIBLE: In an interview with YouTube star Storm Monroe, For the Love of Ray J winner Danger opened up about how the show affected her life and family. She said, ” . . . After filming, as far as my family, it was not great. It was really bad for everybody. They didn’t enjoy the negative press that I got, the online shaming that I got. It made them look bad. My parents didn’t handle it very well. It was an embarrassment No one really enjoyed being in the spotlight. It was a bunch of horrible things that they were saying. It didn’t go well. It wasn’t good for my life.” She added, “I couldn’t really go anywhere without being mobbed, which wasn’t good for my family or my relationship. And what people don’t know about reality shows is that, they don’t really pay you. Ray J made money but we didn’t make money like that. It was a very small amount. I got paid for appearances but I would have to travel all over the country to make that money. It was all busted opportunities with people who just wanted to take advantage of me.”