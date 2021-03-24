Hollywood Quick Hits: Dwyane Wade & Derrick Jaxn!

PRPhotos.com

DWYANE WADE THANKS BOOSIE FOR HIS COMMENTS ABOUT DAUGHTER ZAYA WADE: During an intetview with I Am Athlete podcast, Dwyane Wade opened up about Boosie criticizing his parenting skills when it came to his trans daughter Zaya. Wade said that Boosie's comments actually sparked positive and neccessary conversations about trans rights. He said, “Boosie, all the people who’ve got something to say about my kids, I thank you because you allow the conversation to keep going forward. You might not have the answer today, I don’t have all the answers, but we’re growing from all these conversations. I thank everybody for even hating and starting those conversations, because those conversations are starting other conversations that we need to have.”

DERRICK JAXN'S WIFE SPEAKS OUT: Relationship expert Derrick Jaxn's wife Da'Naia Jackson took to Instagram Live yesterday to speak out on why she decided to stand by her husband after his infidelity. She said, “I keep on getting this question, Why now? Did Derrick beat you, and drag you to save him?” She continued, “Well first let me say that only Jesus Christ can save Derrick. Only Jesus can save him, he has already done that, and now Derrick is laying in the bed that he made with the actions that he took. And the only person that has saved him from that, and can save him from that is Jesus Christ. I can’t do anything, say anything to do that. His actions were his actions, unfortunately, other people decided that they wanted to take whatever they wanted to do and run with that.”