Hollywood Quick Hits: Dwyane Wade & More!

IS AMBER ROSE'S EX DATING CHER?: Is Amber Rose's ex Alexander Edwards dating Cher? Edwards was spotted holding hands with Cher on Wednesday night (November 2nd) at Craig's in West Hollywood.

DWYANE WADE RESPONDS TO EX-WIFE'S OBJECTION TO DAUGHTER ZAYA WADE CHANGING HER NAME: Dwyane Wade has responded to his ex wife Siohvaughn Wade, who claims that he is profitting off of their transgender daughter Zaya and she'd like for Zaya to wait until she is 18 before changing her name. Wade wrote via Instagram,”Since this must be the new way of parenting, I guess I have to address these allegations here, which is a damn shame.” He continued, “I’ve received a social media post about me forcing our 15 year old child to be someone she’s not and to do something against her will. These are serious and harmful allegations that have hurt our children.” He added, “While none of us are surprised by Siohvaughn’s attempt to fight Zaya’s identity and her unwavering attempt to drag my name through the mud, I’m very disappointed that she continuously finds ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children.” He also wrote that he has not yet seen Funches-Wade “make any sacrifice or effort to participate in her children’s lives in over a decade.”