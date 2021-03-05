Hollywood Quick Hits: Eddie Murphy & Basketball Wives: LA & More!

PRPhotos.com

EDDIE MURPHY PLANS TO RETURN TO STAND UP: During an appearance on Kevin Hart's SiriusXM podcast, Eddie Murphy revealed plans to return to stand up. According to Deadline, Eddie said, “My plan was to do Dolemite, Saturday Night Live, Coming 2 America and then do stand-up. And then the pandemic hit, and it shut the whole sh*t down. Then I was going – the whole time last year I would have been out working on my act trying to get my sh*t right, and then the whole thing shut down.” He added, “Hey, when the pandemic is over and it’s safe for everybody to go out and do it, then the plan is to do it.” Coming 2 America is out now on Amazon Prime.

OG SPEAKS ON RETURNING TO 'BASKETBALL WIVES: LA': Basketball Wives: LA star OG took to Instagram to address critics who keep questioning her reasoning for returning to the show despite complaining about colorism. She wrote, “STOP ASKiNG ME WHY 'iWENT BACK' TO MY JOB. EVERY SiNGLE WORK ENViRONMENT HAS CRAPPY CO-WORKERS.”