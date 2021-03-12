Hollywood Quick Hits: Eddie Murphy, Black Panther 2 & More!

PRPhotos.com

EDDIE MURPHY WILL BE INDUCTED INTO THE NAACP HALL OF FAME: Eddie Murphy is set to be inducted into the NAACP Hall of Fame during the 2021 NAACP Image Awards. According to The Grio, Arsenio Hall will present Murphy with the award. The NAACP Image Awards will air on March 27th.

RYAN COOGLER OPENS UP ABOUT MAKING 'BLACK PANTHER 2' WITHOUT CHADWICK BOSEMAN: During an interview on Jemele Hill's Jemele Hill is Unbothered podcast, Ryan Coogler opened up about making Black Panther 2 without Chadwick Boseman. He said, “I’m still currently going through it. One thing that I’ve learned in my short or long time on this Earth is that it’s very difficult to have perspective on something while you’re going through it. This is one of the more profound things that I’ve gone through in my life, having to be a part of keeping this project going without this particular person who is like the glue who held it together.” He added that he is “incredibly sad” that Boseman is gone, “but I’m also incredibly motivated that I got to spend time with him. You spend your life hearing about people like him. For this individual, who is an ancestor now, I was there for it. It’s such an incredible privilege that fills you up as much as it knocks you out. So often as Black people, we have to pick up the pieces after loss.” Black Panther 2 will hit theaters in July 2022.

CLAUDIA JORDON HOPES ZAYA WADE DOESN'T HAVE ANY REGRETS LATER ON: During a recent episode of Cocktails with Queens, the hosts spoke on Michelle Obama's interview with Dwyane Wade's trans daughter Zaya Wade. Claudia Jordan said, “I think two things can be possible at the same time. I think the fact that — what Michelle Obama was doing was encouraging to a child. She was looking out for someone — an individual — and other kids that are like that.” She continued, “On the other hand — I think some people are not properly articulating how uncomfortable they may feel about a child being pushed. They may think that child is being pushed to the front of the agenda — pushed to be the face of this. Now if Zaya is 1000% okay with that, then I’m all for it. It’s really none of my business, but I feel like it’s our job to talk about these things.” She added, “I just hope that there are no regrets later on. I just want Zaya at the end of it to not feel and pressure. Like if Zaya ever felt like, ‘You know what? I don’t feel this way anymore.’ Does Zaya feel this uncomfortable, ridiculous amount of pressure to not be able to go back? Not saying that she wants to, but I just feel like it’s such a young age to have so much pressure on her shoulders.”