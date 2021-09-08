Hollywood Quick Hits: Erica Mena, Falynn Pina & More!

Getty Images

ERICA MENA DENIES REFUSING EX SAFAREE ACCESS INTO HOSPITAL DELIVERY ROOM: Erica Mena took to Twitter to refuse allegations that she didn't allow her estranged husband Safaree Samuels in the delivery room when she gave birth to their son Legend a few months back. She wrote, “I seem to still be getting bashed by this false narrative that I wasn’t letting my husband into the delivery room." She continued, “NEVER did I say or even think to not have him in the delivery room. Maybe due to a guilty conscience or a money hungry lawyer on that end is what lead for that to even be filed in court. Never been or will be the type to keep him from them.”

FALYNN PINA CLAIMS EX SIMON GUOBADIA IS STALKING HER: Falynn Pina has claimed that her ex husband Simon Guobadia has been stalking her, posting subliminal captions about her and boyfriend Jaylan Banks and has sent packages to her home. Jaylan also chimed in, saying, “God knows how this dude got the address to our new house. You know how us men like to act in the beginning like we not hurt but deep down we are.” In addition to the packages being sent to the couple’s home, Jaylan claims whenever he & Simon happen to be at the same club, there is drama there too. He claims when he walks into a venue, Simon leaves within 5-10 mins. He also alleges that Simon alerts the owners to try and prevent Jaylan from entering.