Hollywood Quick Hits: Evelyn Lozada & Angelica Ross!

PRPhotos.com

EVELYN LOZADA IS RETURNING TO 'BASKETBALL WIVES': Reports say that Evelyn Lozada is returning to the upcoming ninth season of Basketball Wives. According to The Jasmine Brand, Lozada has already started filming. Just last month, Lozada hinted at quitting the reality show amid her defamation suit against castmate Ogom "OG" Chijindu.

'POSE' STAR ANGELICA ROSS FOUND OUT THAT HER MAN HAD A FIANCE AND CHILD DURING QUARANTINE: Pose star Angelica Ross found out that the new guy she is dating had a whole fiance and a child thanks to the coronavirus! The former Pose and American Horror Story star shared a pic of the new guys she was dating before the quarantine. She wrote, “Finally found him and have to distance myself from him, an early test we’re committed to passing. I miss you B.” Days later, things went left and she shared an update, "The internet is AMAZING. I’ve been talking to the mother of his son and fiancé all morning. #PlotTwist!"