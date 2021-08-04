Hollywood Quick Hits: Falynn Pina, Angela Basset, Will Smith + More!

PRPhotos.com

FALYNN PINA AND JAYLAN BANKS ARE OFFICIAL: The Shade Room has confirmed that Falynn Pina and Jaylan Banks have officially been “boyfriend and girlfriend” since early June. Sources also tell the outlet that their relationship had nothing to do with Pina’s divorce from Simon Guobadia. When the two split, Guobadia accused his then-wife of cheating with Banks and getting pregnant with his baby. The source said, “The man is on his fourth wife. Obviously he’s the problem. This man will point the fingers at anyone but himself.”

ANGELA BASSET IS GETING A RAISE: Angela Bassett is getting a raise. The star and producer of Fox’s hit 9-1-1 will reportedly be making $450,000 per episode for season four. According to theJasmineBRAND, this will make her one of the highest paid actors on network television and the highest paid actress of color on a broadcast drama series.

MALAYSIA PARGO AND BRANDI MAXIELL END FRIENDSHIP: Malaysia Pargo and Brandi Maxiell are no longer friends. According to theJasmineBRAND details on the matter are unclear but it has been confirmed that the two Basketball Wives stars unfollowed each other on Instagram. The fallout will be featured in the upcoming season of the VH1 series.

WILL SMITH FILM PAUSES FOR COVID-19 OUTBREAK: The Will Smith film, Emancipation, is on a brief hiatus due to COVID-19. Deadline reports that various crewmembers tested positive for the virus, causing production to pause on Monday (August 2nd). Filming is expected to resume after five days.