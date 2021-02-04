Hollywood Quick Hits: Floyd Mayweather & Lamar Odom!

FLOYD MAYWEATHER WANTS TO FIGHT 50 CENT IN THE RING: 50 Cent recently revealed that he'd love to fight Floyd Mayweather in the ring — and Floyd has responded, saying that he would fight him. Floyd wrote via Instagram, “This year I will focus on several exhibitions. I will have an exhibition in Tokyo, Japan again. Of course the one with Logan Paul and I ; and if Jake Paul can get past his next opponent Ben Askren, I will have an exhibition with him as well.” He added, “I also heard that 50 cent would fight me but claims I’m too small. If he wants to lace up at the end of the year, we can do an exhibition then. I don’t care about weight class with any of these guys. The Paul brothers will make great money with the events, but with 50 cent It has to be ‘Winner Take All."” 50 later said that the fight is off because “Floyd can’t read 2 paragraphs of my New York Times best seller (Hustle Harder Hustle Smarter) on IG live.”

LAMAR ODOM TO FIGHT AARON CARTER FOR CELEBRITY BOXING MATCH: Lamar Odom is set to fight Aaron Carter this summer in a celebrity boxing match. According to TMZ, the two have already started training for the match. The two will face off at the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City on June 12th in a three round exhibition.