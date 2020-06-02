Hollywood Quick Hits: Floyd Mayweather, Porsha Williams & More!

FLOYD MAYWEATHER OFFERS TO PAY FOR GEORGE FLOYD'S FUNERAL: Floyd Mayweather has offered to pay for the funeral of George Floyd. According to Hollywood Unlocked, the boxing champ was distraught after learning about the minimal charge former officer Derek Chauvin received for killing George. In addition, he actually knows someone who grew up with George in Houston — and that person reached out to the family on his behalf. Floyd has offered to pay for George's three funeral services — one in Houston, Minnesota and Charlotte. The family is also looking to have a fourth service in another location.

PORSHA WILLIAMS AND DENNIS MCKINLEY TEAR GASSED AT GEORGE FLOYD PROTEST: Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams and fiance Dennis McKinley were tear gassed yesterday (June 1st) during a peaceful protest in Atlanta. Porsha — who was live at the time, was seen and heard running in the street. She was then heard coughing and being helped by someone who gave her some milk. She also made it clear that she was out before curfew.

NENE LEAKES SAYS MIND YOUR BUSINESS WHEN IT COMES TO HER MARRIAGE: Amid rumors that she has a side dude, NeNe Leakes took to Instagram and basically told everyone to mind their business. The RHOA start posted a picture of herself and her husband Greg, along with the caption, “The bond is unbreakable! Everything else might break tho 😂 but not the bond!” She continued, “For real tho, We been working on something very special lately. Noooooo not our marriage fool cause we both got side pieces😩 We been working on something we hope to invite you into for cocktails, small bites, smooth music and an amazing atmosphere on the north side of ATL. Coming soon! Keep yo eyes and ears open for dat! PS: Let us cheat in peace and mind your business please. lifeoftheleakes❤️ #isaidwhatisaid #theunstoppablehustle.”

TRAYVON MARTIN'S MOM SYBRINA FULTON SPEAKS OUT ON GEORGE FLOYD'S DEATH: Trayvon Martin's mom Sybrina Fulton has spoken out on Georg Floyd's death and protests. As we all know, 17-year-old Trayvon Martin was fatally shot by George Zimmerman in 2012. Sybrina posted one message on her page, saying, “I keep seeing posts about ‘protesters’ looting: Don’t get it twisted: Protestors are protesters & looters are looting.” She posted another message that read, “Somebody said it was supposed to be a protest, not a robbery… Well it was supposed to be an arrest, not a murder!!”

LOUIS VUITTON'S VIRGIL ABLOH ADDRESSES BACKLASH FOR $50 DONATION: Off-White founder and Louis Vuitton Men's Artistic Director Virgil Abloh has addressed criticism after posting a screenshot of himself donating $50 to the (F)EMPOWER Community Bond Fund. In a statement, he revealed that he has actually donated over $20,000 in bail out funds and the $50 donation he posted was in support of his friends “chain-posting about coming together for their local community.”