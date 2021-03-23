Hollywood Quick Hits: Gary Owen, Melody Holt & More!

GARY OWEN'S ESTRANGED WIFE SAYS HE CHEATED WITH ONE OF CLAUDIA JORDAN'S FRIENDS: Comedian Gary Owen's wife Kenya Duke took to social media to reveal that Owen has been cheating with one of Claudia Jordan's friends. She posted and later deleted, “Tried to be quiet out of respect for my kids but @claudiajordan has me on one this morning. 23 years together Gary didn’t have s*** but a raggedy pick up and good credit, no place to live. Dallas, TX your old a**should know better – Married not separated- married. @garyowencomedy all the energy you spent lying, acting and creating a fake narrative for these b****es that want to be me, you could have done it with a veggie burger and a glass of fake filtered water.” Kenya added a few hashtags and then added that it was an associate of Claudia Jordan. She later wrote, "#NotClaudia #ClaudiasFriend." Claudia responded, “Y’all seriously believe anything except the truth.”

MELODY HOLT SPEAKS ON HER DIVORCE FROM MARTELL HOLT: Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Melody Holt has opened up about her recent divorce from Martell Holt. In an interview with Bossip, Melody says that Martell is still trying to get her back. She explained, "If I wanted to be with Martell right now I could be. He asks everyday almost. Let me break this down. I feel that we as women sometimes are conditioned to go with what we feel the man wants. I’ve had people say to me, ‘Please Mel don’t give up on your marriage, I can see that he still loves you.’" She added, "Why is it so much about what he wants? After he done did X, Y and Z? Why is it that I’m supposed to be excited that he still wants me? How about you want yourself more? And you want respect for yourself more, rather than going back to something that is toxic or not good for you. I don’t get that. I promise I don’t, but I can tell you my DM’s stay flooded with mostly women trying to convince me to go back into this marriage."

PJ WASHINGTON AND BRITTANY RENNER ANNOUNCE PREGNANCY: Charlotte Hornets player P.J. Washington and fitness model Brittany Renner have announced they have a baby on the way. Washington captioned a photo on IG, “Can’t wait to meet my lil man." Renner also shared the pics, along with the caption, “My king and prince.”