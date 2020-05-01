Hollywood Quick Hits: Gianna Bryant, Stacey Dash & More!

PRPhotos.com

TODAY IS GIANNA BRYANT'S BIRTHDAY: Today (May 1st) would have been Gianna “GiGi” Bryant's 14th birthday. Gianna and her father, NBA icon Kobe Bryant, were tragically killed in a helicopter crash back in January.

STACEY DASH ANNOUNCES SPLIT FROM FOURTH HUSBAND: Stacey Dash has announced that she has split with her husband, lawyer Jeffrey Marty. Stacey announced the news yesterday (April 30th), the “Clueless star said, “After much prayer, I feel this is the right path for both of us.” No word on if Stacey filed for divorce yet or if they are just separated for now.

LAMAR ODOM'S FIANCE SABRINA PARR SAYS SHE WILL ALWAYS HAVE HER OWN MONEY: Sabrina Parr, Lamar Odom's fiance, took to social media to talk about being financially secure no matter your relationship status or the amount of wealth your partner has amassed. She said, “Here’s a little fact about me; I will continue to live within MY means until I am married! Wherever I live or whatever I drive, I spend my own money on it and I make sure it’s something I can afford comfortably on my own and my name is included! Lamar and I are not married yet nor do we have children together. There are no guarantees in relationships and I never want to be in a position again where something happens and I’m stuck financially. He could leave me today and I would be good on my own! Once we get married, he can spend away and imam put my coins up lol! My advice to women is to put yourself in a position that you are prepared for all things on your own!”