Hollywood Quick Hits: Gregory Tyree Boyce, Growing Up Hip-Hop & More!

GREGORY TYREE BOYCE'S FAMILY RELEASES STATEMENT IN WAKE OF HIS PASSING: The family of Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce has released a statement on his death. Earlier this week, Boyce and his girlfriend were found dead in their apartment. An official cause of death has yet to be revealed, however an unknown white powdery substance was allegedly also found at the scene. In a statement, the family said, “We as family of Gregory Boyce are very saddened by our loss. He was a dad, son, grandson, brother, uncle, and friend. He was the light of all our lives and we are very saddened by his death." The statement continued, “The Gregory we knew was intimate with the world and a good person. He was a very respectful and responsible man. He always put others first,” his family continued. “The family would like to ask for our privacy as we mourn our losses and thank you for your well wishes.”

OWN ANNOUNCES 'GREENLEAF' SPINOFF: OWN has announced that following the Greenleaf series finale on June 23rd, there will be a spinoff. The network is currently in development with Lionsgate on a spin-off on the megachurch drama. “Greenleaf’s” fifth and final season will premiere on Tuesday, June 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

EGYPT CRISS ANNOUNCES SHE'S LEAVING 'GROWING UP HIP-HOP': Egypt Criss has announced that she will be resigning WEtv's “Growing Up Hip Hop.” Egypt announced on Instagram, “I respect myself enough to walk away from anything that no longer serves me, grows me or makes me happy. It’s time for me to rise from the ashes from being falsely represented to you, the people I love most, which is why I have decided to resign from Growing Up Hip Hop." Meanwhile, fellow castmate Lil Twist spoke out about Criss' decision to leave, as well as Master P and Romeo Miller claiming that the show's producers orchestrate drama for ratings. He said, “Moral of the story ONLY GIVE OFF WHAT U WANT THE WORLD TO SEE, AND DONT GET MAD WHEN THEY SEE IT AND MAKE AN OPINION ON IT. ITS TV." He added, “If it look like a duck, quack like a duck, what is it ??? I been seeing a lot of BS on this World Wide Web today ? AFTER 5 WHOLE SEASONS , NOW ITS ALL FAKE??? Ima start having the homies hold a camera and film all the behind the scenes! There’s 2 sides to every story but ONE camera lens.”