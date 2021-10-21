Hollywood Quick Hits: Halle Berry, Delonte West & More!

PRPhotos.com

HALLE BERRY GUSHES ON BOYFRIEND VAN HUNT: During an interview with People, Halle Berry opened up about her boyfriend Van Hunt. She said, "I’ve never had a man that has lifted me up and let me be all that I am.” When asked if they were madly in love, she said, “We are. Sometimes you have to wait for things in life. I waited patiently — well, maybe not patiently, but I waited.”

DELONTE WEST ARRESTED IN FLORIDA: According to TMZ, ex NBA player Delonte West was arrested on Tuesday night (October 19th) in Palm Beach County, FL after an alleged incident with the cops. He was released after 5 am on Wednesday (October 20th). According to an incident report, West – who smelled of alcohol and appeared to be drunk, was stopped by officers after he was yelling and banging on the glass doors at a police station in Boynton Beach. Officers say West was yelling expletives, while holding open bottles of beer and vodka. West later tried to walk away from the scene but he was ordered to stop and put down the drinks. West complied and then got up and put his hands inside his pants — which cause one of the cops to unholster their taser. West was later cuffed and arrested. He was hit with three charges from the incident — obstruction/resisting without violence, open container, and disorderly intoxication. He's due in court for his arraignment later next month.

YAYA MAYWEATHER IS FACING 2 YEARS IN PRISON OVER STABBING INCIDENT: According to The Jasmine Brand, YaYa Mayweather is facing 20 years in prison stemming from the stabbing incident back in April 2020. As previously reported, YaYa was arrested after stabbing Lapattra Jacobs, one of NBA Youngboy's exes and the mother of one of his children, in the arm.