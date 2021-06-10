Hollywood Quick Hits: Halle Berry, LeBron James & More!

PRPhotos.com

HALLE BERRY LOVES BEING MENTIONED IN RAP SONGS: Halle Berry doesn't mind being mentioned in rap songs. Rappers like Kanye West, J. Cole, Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Hurricane Chris and Migos have all mentioned Halle in songs. When someone asked her about it on Twitter, Halle responded, “I love it!”

STUDY: LEBRON JAMES IS THE MOST HATED PLAYER IN THE NBA: According to a recent social media study conducted by SportsInsider.com, LeBron James is the most hated player in the NBA. The research used Twitter data from the last month, tracking negative mentions of NBA players, including “I hate LeBron” or “LeBron sucks.” Over 70,000 tweets and hashtags were tracked, and the findings concluded that LeBron was the NBA’s most hated player in 24 different states. Following Bron Bron is Kyrie Irving, who is hated in 18 different states. James Harden and Kevin Durant are both hated in three different states and Russell Westbrook and Paul George are both hated in only one state.

JADA PINKETT-SMITH, WILLOW SMITH AND ADRIENNE BANFIELD NORRIS GET VAGINAL STEAMS ON 'RED TABLE TALK': During the latest episode of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith, her mom Adrienne Banfield Norris and Willow Smith all indulged in a vaginal steam during the show. Jada discussed some of the benefits of vaginal steaming, saying, “You know, steaming is an ancient practice that originated in Asia and Africa and it was originally used to cleanse yourself after you finish menstruating . .. I’ve read somewhere that vaginal steams are like an aphrodisiac.” She added, “They say there’s lots of health benefits, but for me, I just feel like spending time with your vagina in a way that, like, just to show it appreciation and care (sic).”

RHOP'S MONIQUE SAMUELS SAYS BRAVO TREATED HER 'LESS THAN HUMAN' AFTER FIGHT WITH CANDIACE DILLARD: In an interview with the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast, former Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels opened up about her decision to quit the show last season after her fight with co-star Candiace Dillard. She said, “As soon as I made the decision to quit, I woke up that morning and I felt so good about it. It was just like ‘Yeah, I'm done.’ And I felt very confident about it.” She also revealed that Bravo tried to stop her interview opportunities after the fight, saying, “I was not even getting press opportunities. They tried to ban me from doing press. It was just craziness. I was like, the disrespect! I just felt like they were treating me less than a human.”