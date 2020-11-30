Hollywood Quick Hits: Halle Berry, Michael B. Jordan & More!

PRPhotos.com

HALLE BERRY RESPONDS TO LISARAYE: Last week, Halle Berry took to social media to respond to LisaRaye — who claimed on an episode of Cocktails with Queens that she heard that Halle was bad in bed. The actress tweeted,”Ms. @TheRealLRaye1, ask my my man @vanhnt he’ll tell ya all y’all need to know,” followed by a laugh emoji. Halle is dating singer Van Hunt.

IS MICHAEL B. JORDAN DATING LORI HARVEY: Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted arriving in Atlanta on Thanksgiving eve. TMZ posted photos of the two, wearing matching sweatsuits and face masks.

KEVIN HART DEFENDS CALLING HIS DAUGHTER A ‘H*E’:Kevin Hart has defended calling his daughter a “h*e” in his new Netflix comedy special Kevin Hart: Zero F*cks Given. He said via Instagram, ” “The question was asked about the joke about my daughter and me referencing my daughter having h*e-like activity. I gave an answer to it. Here’s what it is, guys: I’m not calling my daughter a h*e. I’m saying what she did is h*e-like activity.”