Hollywood Quick Hits: Idris Elba, Dave Chappelle & More!

DAVE CHAPPELLE SAYS IDRIS ELBA SOLD HIM DRUGS: Dave Chappelle has alleged that Idris Elba used to sell him weed. During an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, he said, “Idris Elba, the famous actor, used to be a security guard at Caroline’s [comedy club]… I used to buy weed from him.”

WENDY WILLIAMS MEETS HER MADAME TUSSAUDS WAX FIGURE: Wendy Williams debuted her wax figure on The Wendy Williams Show yesterday (May 10th). Wendy said about her figure, “I think it’s wonderful. You did a suburb job. You got all the skin complexions, all the hair compilations, the eyebrows that I wear. I want to thank my glam squad for working so hard with you guys. You got the rounds of my breasts.” The wax figure will be featured in Madame Tassauds in Times Square.

REPORTEDLY: TEAIRRA MARI TO APPEAR ON 'MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP': Reports say that Teairra Mari is set to appear on We TV's Marriage Boot Camp. No word on who will appear with the singer and Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star.