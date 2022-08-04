Hollywood Quick Hits: Iman Shumpert, Donald Glover & More!

IMAN SHUMPERT ARRESTED ON FELONY WEED POSSESSION AT DALLAS AIRPORT: According to TMZ, Iman Shumpert was arrested for felony weed possession after he was caught with ounces of marijuana at the Dallas Fort Worth airport. TSA reportedly found a bag with 6.2 ounces of a “green leafy substance” and called for police. The substance tested positive for marijuana via mobile test. Additionally, authorities reportedly also found a Glock magazine with 14 9mm rounds in his bag but did not find a gun. If convicted on felony drug charges, Iman could face up to two years behind bars and a $10K fine.

DONALD GLOVER ADDRESSES CRITICISM THAT 'ATLANTA' ISN'T FOR BLACK PEOPLE: During the Television Critics Association panel, which was held earlier this week, Donald Glover addressed criticism that his show Atlanta is not for black people. He said, “I do a lot of this sh*t for the people. So if you’re sitting there being like, ‘Oh, this is misogynoir,’ I’m wondering why you think that and why you think I feel that way when I’m nothing without my people.” He continued, “It’s just kind of whack to me. Some of that to me is just Internet people trying to get hot, which is also something we learned in the system we’re in. I feel like a lot of the Black criticism bothers me only because it sounds like it’s from Black people who don’t really know what we’ve been through. I don’t think they give a lot of credit to what we’ve gone through.”

GEORGE WALLACE DRAGS WILL SMITH AND HIS FAMILY: During a recent interview, George Wallace recalled his reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars. He said, “I started cussin’ when Will slapped Chris Rock. He slapped me. I teared up. I was on the phone with Mar Jay, and J. Anthony Brown, we tend to talk together through these things and then we thought ‘this is the best Oscars I’ve ever seen in my life."” He continued, “And then came Will, and when he slapped Chris, he slapped me and I just went like ‘holy cow.’ First of all, just like everybody we thought that it was a prank, nope. This m*th*r sucker ruined it for me because I was waiting for my favorite actor to receive his award and my favorite actor at that time was Will Smith. I love Will Smith but I don’t like him today.” He went on, ” . . . I got so mad, I just said ‘f*ck Will Smith!’ F*ck all of em’ matter fact til this day I don’t like any Smith. F*ck all the Smith’s! F*ck em’ all! F*ck Will Smith! F*ck his wife, G.I Jane, Jada Smith, f*ck her! F*ck them two lil’ weird *ss kids, Willow and Willard! F*ck him, f*ck them, f*ck em’ all. F*ck his grandmama, granny smith. Steven A Smith on ESPN, f*ck him! F*ck any Smith of the Dallas Cowboys F*ck all the Smith’s okay?”