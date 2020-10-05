Hollywood Quick Hits: Issa Rae, Ananda Lewis & More!

PRPhotos.com

ISSA RAE TO HOST SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE: Issa Rae is set to host Saturday Night Live. The Insecure star is set to make her SNL debut on October 17th. Issa becomes the 13th black woman to host the show. Other black actresses that have hosted include Halle Berry, Cicely Tyson, Taraji P. Henson, Queen Latifah, Gabourey Sidibe, Kerry Washington, Octavia Spencer, Rosario Dawson, Oprah Winfrey, Maya Rudolph and Tiffany Haddish in 2018. Janet Jackson also hosted and served as the musical guest in 2004.

FORMER BET/MTV HOST ANANDA LEWIS REVEALS THAT SHE HAS BREAST CANCER: Former MTV and BET host Ananda Lewis revealed that she has stage 3 breast cancer. She shared a video on Friday (October 2nd), begging her followers to get their mammograms. Ananda revealed she was diagnosed two years ago. She also revealed that she never got mammograms because her mom got them every year and ended up getting breast cancer. She explained, :If I had done the mammograms from the time they were recommended when I turned 40, they would’ve caught the tumor in my breast years before I caught it through my own self-exam and thermography. And they would have caught it at a place where it was more manageable. Where the treatment of it would have been a little easier. It’s never easy, but I use that word in comparison to what I’m going through now. Instead, what I’m dealing with is stage 3 breast cancer that is in my lymphs. I need you to get your mammograms.”

IS NIECY NASH'S MARRIAGE IN TROUBLE?: Is Niecy Nash's marriage in trouble already? According to Gossip Of The City, via B. Scott, Niecy and her new wife Jessica Betts are facing some issues and it's because of Niecy's family. An alleged text posted on Gossip Of The City read,”So I heard Niecy Nash and her wife are having issues. Apparently Niecy’s family isn’t happy with their marriage. Plus her wife wants to be more out in public with their marriage more advocating Gay Rights and Niecy doesn’t want that.”

CAM NEWTON TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19: Cam Newton has tested positive for coronavirus. The diagnosis came ahead of the Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs yesterday (October 4th), which was postponed. According to TMZ, Cam tested positive on Friday night (October 25th) and immediately self quarantined. The team says no other players or staffers who came in close contact with Cam have tested positive at this point.

DONALD GLOVER SECRETLY WELCOMED THIRD CHILD WITH GIRLFRIEND MICHELLE WHITE: Donald Glover and his girlfriend Michelle White welcomed a third child during the pandemic. The actor/rapper told GQ, “It was nuts. My son had just been born, like, an hour before and I was watching the George Floyd video. It was such a weird moment.” Glover revealed that he and Michelle named their third son after his father, who passed away in 2018. He and Michelle have three sons.

THOMAS JEFFERSON BYRD SHOT AND KILLED IN ATLANTA: Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd, who has appeared in many Spike Lee films, was shot and killed in Atlanta this past weekend. He was 70. Spike Lee shared the news on Instagram, saying, “I’m So Sad To Announce The Tragic Murder Of Our Beloved Brother Thomas Jefferson Byrd Last Night In Atlanta, Georgia.” Byrd starred in “Clockers.” He also appeared in “Get on the Bus,” “Bamboozled,” “He Got Game,” “Red Hook Summer,” “Chi-Raq” and more. According to TMZ, Atlanta police say that officers responded to a call of a person injured at 1:45 AM on Saturday (October 3rd). Thomas was found unresponsive, and emergency medical workers pronounced him dead from multiple gunshot wounds to the back.